ODF declares end to Central Oregon fire season

Residents still urged to be careful with burning

  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 09:41 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 09:41 AM PDT

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - Recent cool temperatures and precipitation have brought an end to the 2019 fire season for Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District.  At 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, fire season will officially be terminated. 

Wildland fuels across the district do not pose a significant risk of rapid fire growth, however weather and fuel conditions during the fall can change quickly.  The public is reminded to follow all local burning restrictions to reduce the risk of escaped debris burns.

“We still want everyone to be careful with their burning, and to follow recommendations and restrictions,” reminds Kristin Dodd, unit forester in The Dalles.  “Terminating fire season doesn’t mean fire won’t burn, especially on dry windy days.”

Landowners who plan to burn industrial logging slash, fuel reduction or defensible space materials, or other debris from forest activities should contact their local ODF Office to obtain a burn permit. 

Burning of yard debris or burn barrels should follow fire department restrictions and do not require a permit from ODF. 

On THE DALLES UNIT (Hood River and Wasco counties)—Yard debris (small piles) and burn barrels are allowed from dawn until 11:00 a.m.  Burn permits are required by ODF or the local fire district.  Please call for details to obtain a permit.

On PRINEVILLE-SISTERS and JOHN DAY UNITS—Contact your local fire department for information regarding yard debris and burn barrels.

Fires should never be left unattended.  A shovel and water source on site are recommended when burning, even small piles.  Landowners may be liable for fires which escape.   

Firefighters within the Central Oregon District responded to 126 fires across the 2.3 million protected acres, burning just over 230 acres year-to-date.  The 10-year average for acres burned within the district is over 8,000 acres annually.

Officials say the small number of acres burned in 2019 can be attributed to the quick, coordinated response of firefighting resources, wet thunderstorms, and a more moderate fire season across the region, allowing more resources to be available for initial attack and extended attack for suppression efforts. 

Human ignitions accounted for 49 fires, with 77 fires attributed to lightning. 

For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, visit www.ODFcentraloregon.com.

