ODF: C.O. fire risk remains, despite recent rains

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - Despite recent rain and cooler temperatures, fire season remains in effect for lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District, the agency said Friday.

A Regulated Use Closure restricting activities with an increased risk of ignition is also still in effect for the district.

"Rain from earlier this week has not reduced the risk of large fire growth," ODF said in a news release, adding, "Fire managers continue to monitor fuels and evaluate conditions for fire danger."

“While we haven’t seen the wildfire activity in central Oregon like we have in recent years, we need everyone to remember it’s still August, and there is significant warm dry weather ahead of us,” reminds Gordon Foster, Prineville-Sisters Unit Forester.

Open burning, including debris burning, is not allowed within the district. ODF recommended property owners to cover debris piles for burning later in the fall after significant rainfall, outside of fire season.

The agency also noted the weather forecast call for warmer weather in the coming days, which will quickly dry fuels dampened by the rain.

As part of the Regulated Use Closure, campfires are not allowed on lands protected by ODF, unless in a designated location.

With archery season beginning Saturday, hunters should know the current restrictions before heading to their favorite hunting spot. They also should be prepared for cool conditions and remember that warming fires are prohibited.

Activities below are restricted by the Regulated Closure. Additional restrictions and the full proclamation can be accessed at www.Oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx

Possession of the following firefighting equipment is required while traveling in a motorized vehicle, except on federal and state highways, county roads and driveways: one shovel and one gallon of water or one operational 2½ pound or larger fire extinguisher, except all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles which must be equipped with an approved spark arrestor in good working condition.

Smoking is prohibited while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads.

Open fires are prohibited, including campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires and warming fires, except in designated areas.

Mowing dried grass with power driven equipment is prohibited, between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., except for the commercial culture/harvest of agricultural crops.

Use of motor vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, is prohibited, except on improved roads and except for vehicle use by a landowner and employees of the landowner upon their own land while conducting activities associated with their livelihood.

The use of tracer ammunition or exploding targets is illegal within the District during fire season. As of January 1, 2017, sky lanterns and other luminaries are prohibited in Oregon.

The specific time restrictions and activities can be found at www.ODFcentraloregon.com.