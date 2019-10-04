News

Ochoco Forest plans 1,000-acre juniper 'jackpot' burning

Near Prineville, as soon as next week

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 03, 2019 05:49 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 06:13 PM PDT

PRINEVILLE, Ore. -  In a continuation of recent prescribed burn projects, fire managers on the Ochoco National Forest are planning to ignite juniper jackpots on 1,000 acres near Prineville as early as next week.

The Old Dry Creek prescribed burn project is located about eight miles northeast of Prineville, about one mile southeast of McKay Creek, and four miles west of Mill Creek. See attached map or visit: http://www.centraloregonfire.org/what-is-prescribed-fire/when-where-prescribed-fire-smoke/

This type of prescribed fire, known as “jackpot burning,” addresses high concentrations of naturally-occurring or thinning-related downed woody debris.

Firefighters will be burning individual concentrations of downed juniper trees left over from a large thinning project that was undertaken in coordination with Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and under an agreement with adjacent private land owners.

Firefighters also plan to burn around 100 acres of juniper jackpots next week in the HEJ project area, just north of Big Summit Prairie on both sides of Forest Service Road 22.

The goals for the prescribed burns are to improve wildlife habitat and to remove hazardous fuels, which will reduce wildfire danger, protect nearby homes, and allow for a safer response to wildfires by wildland firefighters. Removing hazardous fuels promotes a landscape more resilient to wildfire and is in keeping with ongoing local efforts under the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy.

Ignitions are expected to last two to three days. During active burning, smoke will be very visible from Prineville, Forest Service Roads 27 and 33, and private land in the McKay Creek valley. Smoke is expected to lay down in low-lying areas during the morning hours. No road closures are anticipated.

The Old Dry Creek project includes 2,697 acres of jackpots, but fire managers are only planning to ignite 1,000 acres at this time, in order to minimize smoke impacts to the communities.

Fuels specialists follow policies outlined in the Oregon Department of Forestry smoke management plan, which governs prescribed fires (including jackpot burning) and attempts to minimize impacts to visibility and public health.

For more information, visit http://www.centraloregonfire.org/ or follow on Twitter @CentralORFire.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21