OSP: Oakridge officer fatally shot domestic disturbance suspect

Troopers release name, location of shooting

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 12:24 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 05:53 PM PDT

(Update: OSP releases suspect's name, location)

An Oakridge police officer fatally shot a suspect during a domestic disturbance call Thursday evening, Oregon State Police reported Friday.

OSP troopers and Lane County sheriff's deputies responded around 7:40 p.m. to an emergency request for assistance from an Oakridge officer who responded to a domestic incident and reported shots were fired.

Troopers and deputies arrived on the scene, and a preliminary investigation found the suspect had been fatally shot by the officer, who was unhurt, according to OSP.

The man killed was identified Friday as Marcus Phillip Hartsfield, 27, of Oakridge. OSP also said it happened in the 76000 block of Rainbow Road in Oakridge, but deferred any other information release to the Lane County District Attorney's Office.

The Lane County Inter-Agency Deadly Force Investigation Team was activated, which includes detectives with OSP, the sheriff's office and the Eugene, Springfield, Cottage Grove and Florence police departments.

Also assisting at the scene were the Oakridge Fire Department and Lane County medical examiner's and district attorney's offices. 

The investigation is ongoing, OSP said, and more information will be released when available.

