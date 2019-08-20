News

NW quake-warning system gets funding boost

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 09:25 AM PDT

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey is greatly increasing funding for the region's seismic network, putting it on track to send public alerts of impending earthquake shaking within the next two years.

The Seattle Times reports the federal agency gave $10.4 million to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) for the next two years.

PNSN director Harold Tobin says the University of Washington and University of Oregon, which jointly operate the network, will receive $7.3 million and just over $3 million of that funding, respectively.

The additional funding will help PNSN add 105 more seismic stations. It operates about 200 in Washington state now. Tobin says the state of Washington has provided funding for 36 more stations.

Each station improves the speed, reliability and accuracy of the ShakeAlert early warning network, which PNSN operates in the Northwest.

