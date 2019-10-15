News

Northwest tribes: Remove 3 Columbia River dams

Two tribes claim government violated 1855 treaty

By:
  • Gillian Flaccus, AP staff writer

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 11:45 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 06:43 PM PDT

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — Two Pacific Northwest tribes are calling for the removal of three major hydroelectric dams on the Columbia River.

The Lummi Nation and the Yakama Nation said Monday that the U.S. government violated a treaty from 1855 when it built the concrete dams on the lower Columbia River decades ago.

The construction of the Bonneville, John Day and Dalles dams destroyed important native fishing sites and deeply impacted the migration of salmon.

The Yakama traditionally fished for salmon along the river, and the Treaty of 1855 guaranteed the tribe access to those sites, even after the tribes ceded 11.5 million acres to the U.S.

Salmon are also the preferred prey of endangered orcas, which were traditionally hunted by the Lummi Nation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


