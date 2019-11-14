News

NORPAC warns of over 900 Oregon layoffs after sale collapse



Posted: Nov 14, 2019 03:43 PM PST



PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon farmers’ cooperative NORPAC has notified more than 900 Salem employees that it plans to lay them off after plans to sell the bankrupt organization collapsed.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the new layoffs are in addition to 485 job cuts in Stayton the cooperative announced in September.

NORPAC also has a facility in Quincy, Washington; its future wasn’t immediately clear.

NORPAC plans to close a plant and a separate repack facility in Salem. Seasonal employees will lose their job when processing season wraps up Friday, while year-round workers will lose their jobs starting in January.

After filing for bankruptcy in August, NORPAC arranged to sell its assets to Oregon Potato for $155.5 million. But the buyer pulled out complaining NORPAC hadn’t provided necessary documents to complete its due diligence on the transaction.

NORPAC is continuing to explore other funding options and seek possible buyers.

