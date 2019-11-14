News

Nike cuts ties with Amazon, but shoes won't vanish from site

Third-party sellers can still use online retailer

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 05:31 PM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 05:31 PM PST

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike will stop selling its sneakers and athletic gear directly to Amazon, ending a two-year relationship with the world's largest online retailer.

The announcement was a setback for Amazon, which has been trying to lure big brands to its site. But shoppers may not notice a difference: Nike's goods will still be available on Amazon.com, sold by independent sellers that list their merchandise directly on Amazon's marketplace. Nike only sold Amazon a limited amount of styles, and usually not the latest sneakers.

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. declined to comment Wednesday.

Nike may not need Amazon: The company said it wants to focus on selling its swoosh-branded gear on its own site and apps, which has fueled a rise in sales. Selling sneakers directly to its customers gives Nike information on its shoppers that can help it design shoes in colors or sizes it knows they want.

When Nike announced the pilot program with Amazon.com Inc. in 2017, it hoped that it would have more control over the brand. Amazon has acknowledged problematic sales of counterfeit goods on the site this year and introduced new tools stop them, including a way for brands to remove fake items from the site themselves instead of reporting them to Amazon and waiting for the company to respond.

Other brands have ditched Amazon. Birkenstock, known for its sandals with soles made of cork, stopped selling directly to Amazon in 2017, unhappy with the amount of the counterfeits on the site and how other sellers were pricing its shoes. But Birkenstock's goods are still available on Amazon.com today from third-party sellers.

In recent years, Amazon has brought in new brands like clothing retailers J.Crew and Chico's.

The end to Nike's partnership with Amazon comes about a month after the Beaverton, Oregon-based company named former eBay executive John Donahoe as its new CEO. Donahoe will start in that role early next year.

For its part, Nike said it will still work with Amazon's cloud business to power its website and its apps.

____

AP Writer Michelle Chapman also contributed to this story from Newark, New Jersey.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

News
Kelley Blue Book's 2019 Brand Image Awards
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Kelley Blue Book's 2019 Brand Image Awards

News
On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

Health
Best foods to fight fall allergies
FreeImages.com/Sebastian Smit

Best foods to fight fall allergies

News
Central Oregon Veterans Day 2019

Central Oregon Veterans Day 2019

News
On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

News
Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

News
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1