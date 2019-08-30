News

Newport PD: Transgender woman used women's room, assaulted

Posted: Aug 30, 2019

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a transgender woman in Oregon was violently assaulted by another beachgoer after she used the women's restroom at a coastal park.

Court documents say Fred Costanza walked more than 100 yards across Agate Beach State Park in Newport, Oregon to reach the woman after she used the restroom and struck her more than 10 times, breaking her jaw and her skull.

The woman told police Costanza grabbed her hair when she tried to run.

Police identified the woman in a probable cause affidavit by her birth name, Nathan Jackson.

According to KATU-TV, Jackson goes by Lauren and is homeless after recently moving to Oregon from Utah.

Costanza, of Blackfoot, Idaho, was arrested on suspicion of assault, intimidation, menacing and harassment.

His attorney, Mitchell Martin, didn't return a call.

