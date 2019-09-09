News

Newport man faces manslaughter, DUII charges in fatal crash

OSP: Passenger thrown from Jeep that left Hwy. 20

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 08, 2019 09:53 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:53 PM PDT

NEWPORT, Ore. - A Newport man was arrested upon release from the hospital on Sunday on second-degree manslaughter, drunken driving and other charges in a crash Saturday on U.S. Highway 20 that killed his passenger, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers and other emergency personnel responded just before 6 p.m. Thursday to the reported single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 2.

A preliminary investigation found that Michael John Craycraft, 52, was driving a 1978 Jeep CJ5 heading east on the highway when he lost control of the Jeep, which spun off the south side of the road and struck an embankment, OSP said.

Passenger Rhawnie Lynn Harp, 40, of Waldport, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. Troopers said she was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport, where she died of her injuries.

Craycraft also was taken to the hospital, where he was admitted overnight due to his injuries. OSP reported that hospital tests found Craycraft's blood-alcohol level was over Oregon's .08 legal limit.

Upon release from the hospital on Sunday, Craycraft was placed under arrest and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering. He was being held on $250,000 bail, jail records showed.

The crash and investigation reduced Highway 20 to one lane for about three hours. OSP was assisted at the scene by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, ODOT, PACWEST Ambulance and the Newport Fire Department.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

News
Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Sports
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

News
The worst backseat drivers
cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com

The worst backseat drivers

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29