McKay Butte Fire continues to spread

La PINE, Ore. - (Update: No growth in fire, now 20 pct. contained; campground evacuation notices lifted)

The McKay Butte Fire that broke out Sunday afternoon on the Deschutes National Forest east of La Pine was held at 190 acres overnight and reached 20% containment, prompting the lifting of Level 1 evacuation notices at three nearby campgrounds, officials said Tuesday.

The Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center said fire personnel held the McKay Butte Fire, burning northeast of McKay Butte on the Deschutes National Forest, to 190 acres during Monday's firefighting operations.

They said fire personnel Tuesday will continue holding and improving fire line that has been constructed around the perimeter, as well as mopping up the edge of the fire.

A Level 1 (BE READY) evacuation notice was lifted at 11 a.m. Tuesday for the McKay Crossing, Ogden and Prairie campgrounds..

Road closures in place included Forest Service Road 9736 north of Paulina Creek and FSR 9735. There are no trail closures associated with the incident at this time.

The McKay Butte Fire (Incident #527), south of Forest Road 9735, was reported by Lava Butte Lookout at 3 p.m. on Sunday. About 160 fire personnel are currently assigned to the incident.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.

The public is reminded to be careful with any ignitions on public lands. Central Oregon recently moved to HIGH fire danger, meaning fuels are very receptive to ignitions. If you are recreating on public lands, remember to remain diligent about ensuring all fires are ‘dead out’ and cold to the touch, all spark arrestors are properly installed, and trailer chains are secured.

For Central Oregon Fire information, text “COFIRE” to 888-777 to receive text alerts.

---

Earlier info:

"Firefighters saw active fire behavior through the night (on the fire) as it made some wind-driven runs to the southeast," the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center said in a Monday morning update.

"Crews and heavy equipment worked to construct fire line to tie-in to existing roads and create a perimeter around the fire," they said.

Fire line construction will continue Monday with the assistance of a heavy air tanker with a lead plane, two single engine air tankers (SEATs) and a Type 3 helicopter. A total of 140 personnel were assigned to the fire Monday, officials said.

The McKay Butte Fire was spotted around 3 p.m. Sunday by the Lava Butte Lookout, burning south of Forest Service Road 9735, east of Highway 97 and La Pine, Central Oregon fire officials said on their Twitter page.

A heavy air tanker, two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes) and a Type 3 helicopter responded to the blaze, along with several engine crews and bulldozers.

The fire was estimated at 15 acres by late afternoon and 90 acres before nightfall.

Around 5 p.m Sunday., U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officers, in cooperation with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, issued a Level 1 (Be Ready) pre-evacuation notice for the McKay Crossing, Prairie and Ogden campgrounds due to the fire's activity. That remains in place Monday, officials said

As the sheriff's office explains, Level 1 means to prepare for any family with special needs, mobile property and pets or livestock.

It was the largest of a few fires crews responded to Sunday around Central Oregon, including one that burned about a third of an acre west of Black Butte and another of similar size west of La Pine, off Burgess Road.

The cause of all three fires were under investigation.

"The public is reminded to be careful with any ignitions on public lands," COIDC said in its update. "Central Oregon is in HIGH fire danger, meaning fuels are very receptive to ignitions. If you are recreating on public lands, remember to remain diligent about ensuring all fires are ‘dead out’ and cold to the touch, all spark arrestors are properly installed, and trailer chains are secured."