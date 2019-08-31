News

New, small wildfire found in Mt. Washington Wilderness

Location has fire managers discussing strategy

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 08:49 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:09 PM PDT

SISTERS, Ore. - (Update: Adding Tumalo Creek Fire update)

Central Oregon fire managers located a new, small lightning-sparked fire Friday in the Mount Washington Wilderness on the Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest that's visible from Sisters, parts of U.S. Highway 20 and surrounding areas.

Officials said Friday night that Incident 847 is about 1/10th of an acre, located on the eastern slope of Mount Washington and smoldering in a hemlock patch. The fire was first reported Thursday evening but was not visible due to rain in the area. The fire was located this afternoon.

"Because the fire is located within a designated wilderness, fire managers are assessing how best to engage the fire at this point," a news release stated. "The Sisters Ranger District wishes to let recreationists and surrounding communities know the fire is being actively assessed to determine the best options for control."

The fire is located within the Lake George Fire scar, and surrounded by the Shadow Lake and Cache Mountain Fire scars, and lava flows that would limit fire spread to the east.

"The fire does not currently or in the foreseeable future pose a threat to any values at risk," officials added.

More information will be made available as Forest Service fire managers develop the best strategy for engaging the fire.

Meanwhile, the Tumalo Creek Fire was more accurately mapped Friday at 12 acres, but was 50 percent contained by late Friday, officials said. 

For current Central Oregon wildfire and prescribed fire information visit www.centraloregonfire.org or follow us on Twitter: @CentralORFire

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


