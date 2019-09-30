New Portland plastic policy begins Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Starting Tuesday, businesses in Portland will not be allowed to give customers single-use plastic items, unless they ask for them
KOIN reports the new policy includes plastic straws, stirrers, utensils and individually packaged condiments. It applies for dining in, take-out and delivery at restaurants, food carts, hotels, grocery stores, coffee shops, caterers and bars.
The City Council passed the ordinance last December, to reduce plastic waste.
Businesses face fines of up to $500 for violating the policy.
