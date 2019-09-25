News

New Oregon Child Welfare director named

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 11:42 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:42 AM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - Rebecca Jones Gaston will serve as the new director of the Child Welfare program, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced Wednesday.

Jones Gaston is executive director of the Social Services Administration at the Maryland Department of Human Services. In her current role, Jones Gaston oversees programs that ensure children and vulnerable adults are protected from abuse and neglect through 24 offices. Jones Gaston will join Oregon's Department of Human Services on Nov. 4.

"Rebecca has extensive experience in child welfare systems across the country and, as part of that work, she has encountered many of the same challenges we face in Oregon," said Fariborz Pakseresht, DHS Director. "I am so pleased she is coming on board, and I am confident she is the right person to continue to transform our Child Welfare system into one focused on prevention, safety and improving outcomes for children and families."

Jones Gaston has worked in the field of human services and child welfare for more than 22 years as a social worker, advocate, therapist, consultant, and administrator. She previously was a director with Casey Family Programs, providing technical assistance to child welfare agencies throughout the United States.

From 2003 to 2007, she served as the National Campaign Director for AdoptUsKids, a major campaign aimed at increasing the numbers of foster and adoptive families developed in collaboration with the National Ad Council and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Children's Bureau.

In Maryland, Jones Gaston has successfully implemented new programs to help the department better support vulnerable populations, with a focus on collaboration and diversity and support for staff during the change process. Jones Gaston's accomplishments in Maryland include:

  • Provided strategic vision and guidance for transforming Maryland's social service system through an innovation waiver and the upcoming implementation of the Family First Prevention Services Act of 2018.
  • Increased the capacity of the workforce to use data in decision-making.
  • Led the development of an Integrated Practice Model to guide practice and policy for child welfare and adult services.
  • Led the reduction of out-of-state placements of youth in foster care from 68 to 18 youth over the past 3.5 years and created a vetting and monitoring process to ensure optimum placements for children and youth.

"I look forward to leading implementation of the many changes already under way in Oregon to build a child welfare system that best serves our most vulnerable children and families," said Jones Gaston.

Jones Gaston holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Georgetown University and a master's degree in Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania.

Jones Gaston replaces former Child Welfare Director Marilyn Jones, who retired.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15