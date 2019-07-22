New MBSEF office to be named for Frank Cammack

Frank Cammack, MBSEF Executive Director John Schiemer (Submitted photo)

Frank Cammack, MBSEF Executive Director John Schiemer (Submitted photo)

BEND, Ore. - The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation recently announced it will name its Alpine Program Office after local ski icon Frank Cammack. Frank was the first coach of the Skyliners Ski Club that transitioned into the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation in 1986.

In 1962, Frank attended his first Skyliners Ski Club meeting. At that time, the group was trying to raise money to hire a professional coach from Austria to introduce ski racing to the kids involved in the Skyliners Club.

After hearing what the club needed, Frank volunteered to run the program. Under his leadership, several of his athletes raced and had great success at the World Cup level. One of his athletes, Kiki Cutter, became the first American ever to win a World Cup race.

Not only did he develop Olympic and World Cup level athletes, he passed on his passion and love of the sport to hundreds of kids in Central Oregon. He directed the Skyliners Ski Club from 1962-1972. Even after handing over the reins of the club in 1972, he continues to be an integral part of the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation.

“I cannot think of a more fitting way to honor Frank’s contribution of sparking a life-long passion for skiing in hundreds of Central Oregon youth,” says MBSEF Executive Director John Schiemer. “His impact on the lives of young athletes has been immeasurable.”

So far, MBSEF has received over $300,000 in pledges for the Alpine Program Office from past athletes that Frank had coached in the 1960s and 1970s and more commitments towards this naming opportunity are still in process.

Jeff Robberson, one of “Frank’s Kids” (a moniker that was coined in the 1960s for his former athletes) said, “Frank was such an incredibly positive influence on our young lives, so when the idea to name the Alpine Program Office after him came up, it really was an easy decision. It was something we wanted to do to honor and thank him for all he did for us, not only as a ski coach but also as a mentor, teaching us young men and women many valuable life lessons. He was and remains our hero to this day.”

This significant commitment supports MBSEF’s A Place to Soar capital campaign to construct its new permanent home site and training center at 2765 NW Lolo Drive, in Bend. When complete, The Bill Healy Training Center will be a home for hundreds of Central Oregon youth pursuing their individual athletic, academic and personal goals through winter sports.

The pledged contribution from Frank’s former athletes brings MBSEF within $800,000 of its $4 million campaign goal to build its first permanent home. Construction of the new 9,700-square-foot facility is expected to begin this fall.

About MBSEF:

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities for junior athletes to achieve their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals through competitive snow sports. It promotes and supports amateur alpine, cross-country, snowboard and cycling training.

To learn more about A Place to Soar capital campaign, visit www.mbsef.org.