New Bend counseling service focuses on veterans

Still Serving Counseling opened last month

Still Serving Counseling councils...

BEND, Ore. - There's a new counseling service for veterans in Central Oregon.
 

Still Serving Counseling opened its doors to their new office in Bend in July. Kristin Gyford, clinical director, founded Still Serving Counseling six months ago.


The organization wants to provide mental health services for veterans and those still in the armed forces. The goal is to help give support to those in need and connect them with the right resources.

 

Gyford said Wednesday she opened the counseling office to serve a need in Central Oregon.

 

“I started out as a veterans specialist in Deschutes County," she said. "I felt like there was a gap that was not being met for veterans that need access to mental health services.” 

 

The counseling center has four therapists and one therapy dog. Everyone who works at the office is a veteran.

 

The business offers both individual and group therapy.
 

"One out of every five people in Deschutes County it is a vet or someone associated with someone who has served, said Matt Palmer, administrative director. There's a huge niche that we see, and we want to help out. Everybody here is a veteran or is associated with a veteran."


The nonprofit already has 40 clients and is growing. Because the office is nonprofit, veterans don’t need insurance to make appointments.
 

Still Serving Counseling is hosting an open house at their offices off Twin Knolls Drive in Bend on Thursday, Sept. 5. For more information: https://www.iamstillserving.com/

