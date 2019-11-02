New affordable housing popping up in Deschutes County

Affordable housing helping low income families

BEND, Ore. - One of Bend's newest affordable housing apartment complexes held its grand opening on Friday.

Affordable housing can help low-income families save money and access better jobs. It can also create new tax revenues for the city it is located in.

The latest complex, Azimuth 315, opened in January near Bend's NorthWest Crossing. Overseen by Pacific Crest Affordable Housing, it's the third affordable housing complex they have developed in Bend.

The building has one- and two -bedroom apartments ranging from around $450 to about $850 a month.

Azimuth 315 is not only affordable housing, but eco-friendly as well, saving families money through rent and also utilities.

Rob Roy, co-owner of Pacific Crest Housing, says the building is state-of-the-art in terms of its energy-saving capability.

"The car (parking) lots are covered with solar panels and the roofs are covered with solar panels,” Roy said. “In the end, this building will only use about 100,000 kilowatt hours, after all is said and done. As a result of that, we don't charge our tenants for utilities -- that's included in the rent."

According to the Environmental Center, Azimuth 315 uses 82% less energy than a building built just to Oregon code. This fall, the complex was a part of the center’s Green Tour.

That means people living in the complex can budget housing costs more easily, by not having to worry about utilities. Some other key features that make the building stand out include nearly 400 solar panels and 16 solar thermal water heating panels.

Housing is considered affordable if a household is paying no more than 30% of their gross income on rent or a mortgage.

State Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend is one of the advocates for more affordable housing.

"Our median house price in Bend is around $480,000, and it's just not affordable,” Helt said. “There are so many people in our community, and we have to make sure we are doing our best to provide housing options that are accessible to everyone."

According to the city of Bend, the city is the first in Oregon to implement an affordable housing fee. Funds from the fees have generated about $7 million. That money has funded 770 units in Bend.

Pacific Crest Housing's next project -- their fourth in Bend and seventh in the region -- will be on the Eastside of Bend, near Pine Nursery Park. Canal Commons will have 48 units with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Construction started last month and is expected to be finished by December of next year.

The city of Sisters is looking to add more affordable housing to its communities as well. Last spring, Sisters created a new program to provide funds for constructing new affordable homes.

The city will stop accepting applications next March and then decide to give funds to agencies or private contractors who want to build affordable housing.