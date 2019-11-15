Nevada pair injured in Geo. Millican Road truck crash

Driver, passenger were injured in rollover crash of rental box truck on George Millican Road early Friday, authorities say (Photo: Crook County Sheriff's Office)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - Two Nevada residents were taken to the hospital with injuries early Friday after their rental box truck overturned on Southwest George Millican Road, Crook County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched around 12:20 a.m. to the reported rollover crash on Millican Road at Southwest Reservoir Road, Sgt. Mitch Madden said.

Deputies found a 30-foot Enterprise rental box truck on its side, blocking the road just south of the intersection, Madden said. Personal belongings were scattered as a result of the crash.

An investigation found that Antwyone Brown, 26, of Las Vegas was driving south on the road at the wheel of a 2015 International box truck when it left the road for unknown reasons and rolled onto its side.

Brown and his passenger, Victoire Parthou, 33, of North Las Vegas, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend, Madden said.

Dense fog in the area may have been a contributing factor in the crash, the sergeant said. No other factors, such as drugs or alcohol, were observed and no citations were issued as the investigation continues.

Millican Road was reduced to one lane for about three hours while the truck and scattered items were removed. The sheriff's office was assisted by Deschutes Towing, Oregon State Police, Bend Fire & Rescue and the Crook County Road Department.