Nelson slates 'Coffee with the Sheriff' events

Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson meets with community members at Coffee with the Sheriff event (Submitted photo)

BEND, Ore. - Deschutes County Sheriff L. Shane Nelson is thrilled to announce five upcoming Coffee with the Sheriff events. These events have been organized in partnership with local organizations to give community members an opportunity to have coffee and conversation with Sheriff Nelson.

Coffee with the Sheriff events are two hours long and will follow an open house format. Community members are welcome to drop in at any time during the scheduled event and stay for some or all of the time.

• Thursday, October 10, 2019

• Location: Sisters Coffee Company: 273 W Hood Avenue, Sisters

• Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

• Wednesday, October 16, 2019

• Location: Community Room at Hospice of Redmond: 732 SW 23rd Street, Redmond

• Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

• Thursday, October 24th, 2019

• Location: WildRoots Coffeehouse in Bend: 63130 Lancaster Street, Suite 145, Bend

• Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

• Wednesday, November 6th, 2019

• Location: La Pine Senior Activity Center: 16450 Victory Way, La Pine

• Time: 12:00pm – 2:00pm

• Wednesday, November 6th, 2019

• Location: TeaCupFuls in Bend: 19570 Amber Meadow Drive, Suite 190, Bend

• Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

