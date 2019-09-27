News

Nelson slates 'Coffee with the Sheriff' events

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 12:53 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:56 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Deschutes County Sheriff L. Shane Nelson is thrilled to announce five upcoming Coffee with the Sheriff events. These events have been organized in partnership with local organizations to give community members an opportunity to have coffee and conversation with Sheriff Nelson. 

Coffee with the Sheriff events are two hours long and will follow an open house format. Community members are welcome to drop in at any time during the scheduled event and stay for some or all of the time. 

•         Thursday, October 10, 2019

•         Location: Sisters Coffee Company: 273 W Hood Avenue, Sisters

•         Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

 

•         Wednesday, October 16, 2019

•         Location: Community Room at Hospice of Redmond: 732 SW 23rd Street, Redmond

•         Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

 

•         Thursday, October 24th, 2019

•         Location: WildRoots Coffeehouse in Bend: 63130 Lancaster Street, Suite 145, Bend

•         Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

 

•         Wednesday, November 6th, 2019

•         Location: La Pine Senior Activity Center: 16450 Victory Way, La Pine

•         Time: 12:00pm – 2:00pm

 

•         Wednesday, November 6th, 2019

•         Location: TeaCupFuls in Bend: 19570 Amber Meadow Drive, Suite 190, Bend

•         Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

 

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is a full service agency that oversees the adult jail, provides patrol, criminal investigations, civil process and search and rescue operations. Special units include SWAT, Marine Patrol, ATV Patrol, Forest Patrol, along with four K9 teams. Founded in 1916 and today led by your duly elected Sheriff L. Shane Nelson, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office serves the nearly 190,000 residents in Deschutes County. The agency has 230 authorized and funded personnel, which includes 187 sworn employees who provide services to the 3,055 square miles of Deschutes County.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates