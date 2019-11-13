NeighborImpact distributes more shelter funding

REDMOND, Ore. - Temperatures across Central Oregon are dipping low, for those experiencing homelessness. To help meet the crucial need for a safe, warm place to sleep, NeighborImpact is distributing a third round of funding to shelters across the region.

The Homeless Leadership Coalition and NeighborImpact have worked closely together to identify agencies and locations across Central Oregon to provide cold weather shelter operation funds for the 2019-2020 winter season.

NeighborImpact has already distributed $187,900 in Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and State Homeless Assistance Program (SHAP) dollars to 14 regional providers offering shelter or street outreach services in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, La Pine, Sisters and Warm Springs.

Last week, NeighborImpact received an additional $150,000 in warming shelter support funding from Oregon Housing and Community Services. The funds represent the regional allocation of new funding allocated by the 2019 Oregon Legislature to support shelters.

NeighborImpact will make an initial distribution of $60,000 of those funds to eight nonprofits and faith-based shelter providers throughout Central Oregon. The remaining $90,000 will be prioritized for implementation of a warming shelter location in Bend.

The need is immense, the agency said, as there is an anticipated shortfall of approximately 100 beds per night in Bend.

NeighborImpact said it would like to collectively recognize this historic investment by the 2019 Oregon Legislature in shelter capacity across the state through SB 5512. The passing of this bill resulted in a one-time $5 million allocation to Oregon Housing and Community Services. Central Oregon received a regional award of $150,000 for warming shelter supports across all communities.

"Homelessness is a serious issue throughout Oregon, including in our region" said Scott Cooper, NeighborImpact executive director. "The scope of the issue is beyond the ability of any one organization to address. We are pleased to play a role in supporting the partners who do this critical work collaboratively and cooperatively in Central Oregon."

The shelter network committee of the Homeless Leadership Coalition is continuing to work with service agencies and community partners to identify a location for a warming shelter in the city of Bend and will inform the community of updates as they arise.

For a list of shelters serving Central Oregon and their contact information, visit www.neighborimpact.org/warming-shelters/.

About NeighborImpact: Since 1985, NeighborImpact has been a leader in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Jefferson, Deschutes County and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The agency offers a diversity of services meeting basic human needs for food and shelter, while enriching people's lives by providing access to increased education, skills, and hope for the future. NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit organization that receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact, please visit www.neighborimpact.org.

NeighborImpact is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.