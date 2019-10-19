News

NeighborImpact celebrates Head Start Awareness Month

18-year program continues to expand

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 09:52 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:52 PM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - It was October 22, 1982 when President Ronald Reagan first proclaimed October as Head Start Awareness Month. NeighborImpact has provided Head Start programing to underserved families in Central Oregon for 18 years, and continues to expand those programs annually.

NeighborImpact's Head Start is a comprehensive early education program for children from at-risk backgrounds from birth to age 5. From early math and reading skills to confidence and resilience, the program helps children build the abilities they need to be successful in school and life. Each Head Start program engages parents as partners with their child's teacher to instill confidence and strengthen relationships between children and their caregivers. 

Much more than simply child care, NeighborImpact's Head Start programs ensure children receive vision, hearing, dental and other health screenings and referrals; require degrees and credentials for teaching staff; and provide professional development and coaching for teachers. Head Start students are more likely to graduate high school, attend college and receive a post-secondary degree, license or certification.

During the 2018/19 school year, NeighborImpact provided Head Start and Early Head Start programing to 538 economically disadvantaged children in Central Oregon. Ninety-eight percent of those children and their families were connected to healthcare professionals and over 88% were found to be ready for kindergarten, both academically and developmentally, by graduation from the program.

NeighborImpact has expanded its program to include seven full-day classrooms, where students are more likely to score at or above the national average in examinations of literacy, math and language development as compared to part-day students. 

The organization also recently opened a new facility which serve as home to the Early Head Start socialization center, where infants improve an important part of their developmental skills by playing and socializing with other children under the guidance and supervision of trained staff.

NeighborImpact plans to continue expanding its Head Start and Early Head start programs throughout Central Oregon over the next several years.

To learn more about NeighborImpact's Head Start and Early Head Start programs, visit NeighborImpact.org/get-help/head-start/. NeighborImpact is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.

About NeighborImpact: Since 1985, NeighborImpact has been a leader in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Jefferson, Deschutes County and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The agency offers a diversity of services meeting basic human needs for food and shelter, while enriching people's lives by providing access to increased education, skills, and hope for the future. NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit organization that receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org. 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

Entertainment
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

News
On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

News
Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

News
Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11