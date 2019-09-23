Neighbor complaints spark Madras drug raid, 10 arrests

Ten people were arrested in Sunday morning drug raid on SE Madras home: (Top L-R) Richard Christopher, Rebecca Adams, Elizabeth Boardman, Mercedes Smith, Wilma Baza-Saunders (Bottom L-R) Semaj Blackman, Semaj Blackman Jr., Anthony Hernandez, Dylan Mendes and Adam Rubio (Photos: Jefferson County Jail)

Ten people were arrested in Sunday morning drug raid on SE Madras home: (Top L-R) Richard Christopher, Rebecca Adams, Elizabeth Boardman, Mercedes Smith, Wilma Baza-Saunders (Bottom L-R) Semaj Blackman, Semaj Blackman Jr., Anthony Hernandez, Dylan Mendes and Adam Rubio (Photos: Jefferson County Jail)

MADRAS, Ore. - (Update: Adding other mugshots, correcting 2 names)

Neighbors' complaints of possible drug sales led to a raid on a southeast Madras home Sunday morning and the arrests of 10 people, including the homeowner, police said.

Madras police and officers with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and Central Oregon Emergency Response Team served a search warrant around 7 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Southeast 10th Street, Sgt. Mel Brown said.

Police had received several complaints from surrounding neighbors regarding the flow of traffic and possible narcotics sales, Brown said.

Ten people were arrested on various charges ranging from methamphetamine possession to frequenting where controlled substances are being used, resisting arrest and outstanding warrants and/or probation violations, the sergeant said.

Arrested were homeowner Richard Christopher, 52, and nine others: Rebecca Adams, 52; Adam Rubio, 40; Wilma Baza-Saunders, 40; Dylan Mendes, 19; Semaj J. Blackman, 45; Semaj Blackman Jr., 21; Elizabeth Boardman, 41; Mercedes Smith, 22, and Anthony Hernandez, 37.

Most were listed in jail records as Madras residents, though Adams, Baza-Saunders and Smith are from Warm Springs.

Brown said the investigation is ongoing, and further charges and arrests are pending.

Anyone with information that could assist in the case was asked to contact Madras police Detective Brent Schulke at 541-475-2424.