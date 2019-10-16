NE Bend irrigation canal trail to close for road work

Copyright 2016 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BEND, Ore. - The North Unit Irrigation District canal trail will be closed between NE Purcell Boulevard and Deschutes Market Road beginning Friday, Oct. 18 until July 1, 2020, the city of Bend reported.

The 10-month closure is needed to widen the Purcell Boulevard canal bridge and construct a new bridge for the Empire Boulevard extension. The new section of Empire will connect the existing road from Purcell to the intersection of NE Butler Market Road and 27th Street.

Access to Pine Nursery Park via the north side of the NUID canal trail will remain open during bridge construction.

As part of this construction phase, a new pedestrian undercrossing will be completed for the new section of Empire north of the canal. Members of the public are reminded to stay out of the construction zone for their safety.

For more information go to www.bendoregon.gov/empire or call the Construction Hotline: 541-200-6979