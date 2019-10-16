News

NE Bend irrigation canal trail to close for road work

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 09:01 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 09:01 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The North Unit Irrigation District canal trail will be closed between NE Purcell Boulevard and Deschutes Market Road beginning Friday, Oct. 18 until July 1, 2020, the city of Bend reported.

The 10-month closure is needed to widen the Purcell Boulevard canal bridge and construct a new bridge for the Empire Boulevard extension. The new section of Empire will connect the existing road from Purcell to the intersection of NE Butler Market Road and 27th Street.

Access to Pine Nursery Park via the north side of the NUID canal trail will remain open during bridge construction.

As part of this construction phase, a new pedestrian undercrossing will be completed for the new section of Empire north of the canal. Members of the public are reminded to stay out of the construction zone for their safety.

For more information go to www.bendoregon.gov/empire or call the Construction Hotline: 541-200-6979

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

Entertainment
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

News
On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

News
Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

News
Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

Health
9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

News
On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

News
9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids