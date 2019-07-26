News

NE Bend crash seriously injures wrong-way cyclist

Police say he was riding against traffic

By:

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 12:46 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:46 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - A 51-year-old cyclist was seriously injured late Thursday afternoon when he collided with a car while riding in the wrong direction along Northeast Third Street, Bend police said Friday.

Police and fire medics were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to the reported crash near the intersection of Third Street and Webster Avenue, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

An investigation determined that Darron Huskey, 51, with no listed residence, was riding a bike with a bike trailer attached, traveling south in the northbound lanes of Third Street, she said.

Witness statements and evidence indicated Huskey was riding against the direction of traffic, McConkey said, and was not wearing a helmet.

A 73-year-old Bend man was driving a 2005 Porsche and was turning right from Webster Avenue to head north on Third Street when he collided with Huskey, who was riding in the wrong direction, McConkey said.

Huskey suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend. The car's driver was not injured.

The investigation of the crash closed Third Street for about an hour. McConkey said Deschutes County sheriff's deputies and ODOT also assisted at the scene.

The investigation is continuing and no citations have been issued, the lieutenant said. Bend police asked any witnesses to contact dispatch at 541-693-6911.

"The Bend Police Department would like to take a moment to remind motorists and bicyclist to observe all traffic laws while using Central Oregon roadways," McConkey added in a news release.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

News
7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

News
On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

News
States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15