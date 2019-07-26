NE Bend crash seriously injures wrong-way cyclist

BEND, Ore. - A 51-year-old cyclist was seriously injured late Thursday afternoon when he collided with a car while riding in the wrong direction along Northeast Third Street, Bend police said Friday.

Police and fire medics were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to the reported crash near the intersection of Third Street and Webster Avenue, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

An investigation determined that Darron Huskey, 51, with no listed residence, was riding a bike with a bike trailer attached, traveling south in the northbound lanes of Third Street, she said.

Witness statements and evidence indicated Huskey was riding against the direction of traffic, McConkey said, and was not wearing a helmet.

A 73-year-old Bend man was driving a 2005 Porsche and was turning right from Webster Avenue to head north on Third Street when he collided with Huskey, who was riding in the wrong direction, McConkey said.

Huskey suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend. The car's driver was not injured.

The investigation of the crash closed Third Street for about an hour. McConkey said Deschutes County sheriff's deputies and ODOT also assisted at the scene.

The investigation is continuing and no citations have been issued, the lieutenant said. Bend police asked any witnesses to contact dispatch at 541-693-6911.

"The Bend Police Department would like to take a moment to remind motorists and bicyclist to observe all traffic laws while using Central Oregon roadways," McConkey added in a news release.