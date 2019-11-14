News

Natural Grocers recalls organic soybeans

Due to possible mold

WASHINGTON - Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., a Lakewood, Colorado-based natural grocery chain, is recalling Natural Grocers brand 2-pound Organic Soybeans because they have the potential to contain mold, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

Consumers who may have purchased this product are advised to discontinue use and either throw it away or return it to the store for credit or refund.

The recalled product is packaged in clear plastic bags weighing 2 pounds and bearing the "Natural Grocers" label. Only packages bearing 19-168 and 19-205 as the packed-on dates are subject to recall.  The packed-on date can be found in the bottom left-hand corner of the label.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of mold.

Production of the product has been suspended while the Food and Drug Administration and the company continue their investigation into the source of the problem.

More information in the announcement at the FDA website.

