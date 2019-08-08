News

Hwy. 97 reopens after Madras natural gas leak

CNG crew called in to cap leak, make repairs

By:

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 12:24 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 02:06 PM PDT

MADRAS, Ore. - (Update: More details from fire dept., CNG; gas leak stopped)

A private contractor struck a natural gas line in Madras late Thursday morning, closing U.S. Highway 97 in both directions for nearly 90 minutes while a Cascade Natural Gas crew responded to cap and repair the line.

The broken line and tell-tale rotten-egg odor added to odorless natural gas brought Jefferson County sheriff's deputies, firefighters and EMS, as well as Madras police and Oregon State Police to the area of the Palisades Shopping Center around 11:40 a.m. to close streets and check gas levels.

Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Brian Huff said a crew from a private construction company was digging and hit the two-inch line, causing it to tear and release pressurized gas near the Burger King, Cascades East Veterinary Clinic and OSP offices.

ODOT's TripCheck said the closure of nearly a mile of the highway was between mileposts 96.48 and 97.3, near Merritt Lane and north of the junction with U.S. Highway 26, and that a detour was in place.

Huff said a CNG crew was on scene by 12:15 p.m. to cap the line and make repairs. 

CNG spokesman Mark Hanson said a two-inch plastic line was hit and that the flow of gas was stopped by 12:50 p.m. The highway was reopened around 1 p.m.

