News

Nash: Rescued dog has a new family - and calling

His new owner has trained him to be a therapy dog

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2019 10:24 PM PST

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:24 PM PST

Ruff Report Rescued dog wins new leash on life

BEND, Ore. - A year or so ago, times were not so good for Nash. But the dog, one of 53 given up by a La Pine breeder, has found not just a new family, but a new purpose.

One of the dogs found on the La Pine property had to be euthanized, and the owner was charged with animal neglect.

But a check on one of the dogs, Nash, finds he's making a difference in the lives of his new family, and strangers as well.

The Gylling family, who had just moved to Bend from Washington state, saw NewsChannel 21's coverage of the dogs' plight and brought Nash into their family.

"I believe a dog knows when he or she has been rescued -- and he knows," Amanda Gylling said. "He just has this glimmer in his eye, as (if) to say, 'Thank you.'"

But it was not an easy transition for Nash. Gylling said he showed some clear signs of trauma after leaving the terrible conditions in La Pine as a puppy.

"It was very apparent," she said. "In fact, he would not approach my husband or my son. It was clear that he hadn't been socialized, or just hadn't received the love that he needed and deserved."

Still, the Gyllings soon found out just how special a dog Nash really is.

"That fear diminished pretty quickly, once I realized, he's just easy-going," Amanda Gylling said. "He just needed that love and attention, to kind of pull out and enhance that personality."

Soon, friends and family began to comment on Nash's relaxed nature, and asked Amanda, an elementary school teacher, if she'd thought about training him as a therapy dog.

So she got him certified through an online program, and now she takes him to hospitals and classrooms -- including her own, where her son, Micah, is a student.

When Micah comes home from school, he and his "four-legged brother," as he calls Nash, have a special routine. 

"He really just comes out of our gate, and we call it a 'doggy floss dance,' because he's always wagging his tail so much," Micah said.

Of course, just like any siblings, Micah and Hash do sometimes clash.

"There is one thing," he said with a smile. "When I go to bed, he's pretty much always on my bed, and he's mostly a bed hog."

Aside from that, things couldn't be better for Nash.

Only a year after being rescued from inhumane conditions, he's now a dog with a special job, who's never really "off the clock."

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving