Murdock Trust announces grants to 3 C.O. nonprofits

VANCOUVER, Wash. - The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has published its Summer 2019 Grants Report, announcing 60 new grants to nonprofits serving the Pacific Northwest totaling just shy of $16 million, including three Central Oregon nonprofits.

Bend's Bethlehem Inn has received $280,000 for its new facility to serve homeless adults.

Redmond-based In Our Backyard is receiving $237,500 for new staff and technology to support its programs fighting human trafficking.

The Sisters Folk Festival received a $151,000 grant for building renovations to expand its service center.

