Murdered woman's mother sues suspect for $2 million

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 03:07 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 03:07 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The mother of a slain Salem woman and her toddler is suing the man accused in their deaths for $2 million.

The Statesman Journal reports the wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Michael John Wolfe in late August by Nyla Bales.

Wolfe, of Gaston, has been charged with aggravated murder and kidnapping of 25-year-old daughter Karissa Fretwell and 3-year-old Billy Fretwell. Wolfe was Billy Fretwell's biological father, and he had recently been ordered to pay child support.

Bales in the suit is asking for money for the loss of the companionship of her daughter and for the pain and suffering Fretwell endured before her death. The suit also seeks $1 million from Wolfe and his wife, alleging that Wolfe fraudulently transferred the bulk of his assets to her.

Wolfe remains in jail and has not entered a plea, but in police interviews has denied involvement in the deaths.

