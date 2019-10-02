Mt. Bachelor's latest ride: Freestyle, reinvented

Bachelor's latest: Freestyle, reinvented

BEND, Ore. - Mt. Bachelor announced Tuesday the latest of its several additions to the slopes for this snow season. NewsChannel 21 got an exclusive look at the Woodward Peace Park and other new features.

Details are still coming together regarding the composition of the park. Mt. Bachelor officials said the general idea is to create a unique terrain geared toward intermediate and advanced skiers and boarders.

"This one's really going to inspire creativity,” said Drew Jackson, Mt. Bachelor’s director of marketing. “There will be a lot of flowing, maybe some more gaps between some features. It's not going to be about jumping or rails, it's going to be about enhancing the natural terrain that Mt. Bachelor has."

The Peace Park is designed by professional snowboarder Danny Davis. It's the signature feature of the new Woodward Mountain Park, which is tailored to all ages and skill levels.



Bend snowboarder Alex Barrash said, "Being older, I tend to get hurt a little bit easier, so sticking to some of the more mellow terrain stuff is going to be pretty fun."

The Woodward Mountain Park includes a new easy rider chair lift and two new conveyor carpets.

The Sunrise Lodge is also getting its first facelift since it was built 30 years ago. People will see a new lobby, a new kitchen, new bathrooms and more.



Jackson said the biggest change to the lodge is an additional parking lot, one he expects will increase capacity by about 50 percent.



"We should be able to get probably 300 cars in there," Jackson said.

Mt. Bachelor typically opens up around Thanksgiving each year. Jackson hopes all these new features will be ready by mid-December.