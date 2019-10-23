Motorist dies after Albany police use Taser

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Albany used a Taser during an altercation with a stranded motorist who they say became combative and that the man died.

The Albany Police Department said in a statement the unidentified man became unconscious after he was tased Wednesday, and officers used CPR and an automated external defibrillator to try to restart his heart, but he died at the scene.

Devin Russell, who works at the Battery X-Change car battery store next to the scene, said the man was apparently in his car when he was tased with four officers present.

Russell said he thought police used more force than was necessary.

--

News release from Albany police:

On October 23, 2019, at 8:20 a.m., an Albany Police Community Service Officer contacted a stranded motorist on Santiam Road at Denver Street. The Community Service Officer requested non-emergency assistance from a patrol officer. A physical altercation ensued between the motorist and two Albany Police personnel with the motorist assaulting the Community Service Officer.

An emergency response was initiated for additional patrol officers while the subject continued fighting with Albany Police. A Taser was deployed during the incident.

The subject went limp and became unconscious. Albany Police personnel immediately began treating the subject and employed CPR and an AED. Albany Fire Department paramedics responded and continued CPR. The subject passed away at the scene.

Albany Police secured the scene and notified the Linn County Major Crimes Team. The incident is being treated as a deadly force incident and the Oregon State Police are leading the multi-agency investigation. The identity of the deceased subject and involved police officers are being withheld during the initial inquiry and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Oregon State Police Major Crimes Detective Cassi Hegney at 503-375-3555.