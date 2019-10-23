News

Motorist dies after Albany police use Taser

Officers say he became combative

By:
  • AP and KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 01:20 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 01:20 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Albany used a Taser during an altercation with a stranded motorist who they say became combative and that the man died.

The Albany Police Department said in a statement the unidentified man became unconscious after he was tased Wednesday, and officers used CPR and an automated external defibrillator to try to restart his heart, but he died at the scene.

Devin Russell, who works at the Battery X-Change car battery store next to the scene, said the man was apparently in his car when he was tased with four officers present.

Russell said he thought police used more force than was necessary.

--

News release from Albany police:

On October 23, 2019, at 8:20 a.m., an Albany Police Community Service Officer contacted a stranded motorist on Santiam Road at Denver Street.  The Community Service Officer requested non-emergency assistance from a patrol officer.  A physical altercation ensued between the motorist and two Albany Police personnel with the motorist assaulting the Community Service Officer.

An emergency response was initiated for additional patrol officers while the subject continued fighting with Albany Police.  A Taser was deployed during the incident.

The subject went limp and became unconscious.  Albany Police personnel immediately began treating the subject and employed CPR and an AED.  Albany Fire Department paramedics responded and continued CPR.  The subject passed away at the scene.      

Albany Police secured the scene and notified the Linn County Major Crimes Team.  The incident is being treated as a deadly force incident and the Oregon State Police are leading the multi-agency investigation.  The identity of the deceased subject and involved police officers are being withheld during the initial inquiry and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Oregon State Police Major Crimes Detective Cassi Hegney at 503-375-3555.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

Entertainment
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US