Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hwy. 97 Sherman County crash

Oregon State Police say motorcyclist was seriously injured in crash on Highway 97 in Sherman County on Wednesday; he had been thrown from the motorcycle before it crashed into oncoming semi (Photos: OSP)

Oregon State Police say motorcyclist was seriously injured in crash on Highway 97 in Sherman County on Wednesday; he had been thrown from the motorcycle before it crashed into oncoming semi (Photos: OSP)

SHANIKO, Ore. - A motorcyclist from Antelope was seriously injured Wednesday when he clipped the corner of a pickup as he tried to pass in a no-passing zone on U.S. Highway 97 in Sherman County, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers were called to the scene at milepost 42 shortly before 2 p.m.

They said an investigation determined that rider Ryan John Bolan, 25, was heading south and trying to complete a pass in a no-passing zone when his Honda motorcycle clipped the front left corner of a southbound black Dodge pickup pulling a trailer.

Bolan was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest in the sagebrush on the highway's southbound shoulder, about 400 feet away, troopers said.

The motorcycle then went into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a green semi-truck and "disintegrated into numerous pieces," the trooper's log entry stated.

Bolan was flown by air ambulance to OHSU in Portland in critical condition, troopers said. A hospital spokeswoman said he was listed in serious condition Thursday.

No other vehicle occupants were injured in the crash, troopers said.