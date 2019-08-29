Motorcyclist dies after riding into cable; family sues farm

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — The family of an Oregon man who died after he rode his motorcycle into a steel cable strung across a road has filed a $2.3 million lawsuit against the owners of an Albany-area farm.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit, filed by the family of Russel Davidson II, faults the farm owners for allegedly setting the cable across the dirt- and grass-covered road.

The suit says there weren't "no trespassing" signs, just small pink ribbons attached to the cable.

The suit says on July 8, 2018, Davidson rode along the road that accessed the farm and other properties. When he reached a fork in the road, the suit says he steered his motorcycle left and into the cable, which caught his neck and killed him.

The suit says the blueberry farm is owned by Osprey Corner in Missouri. A woman who answered the phone there declined to comment.