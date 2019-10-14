More than 100 search for missing Univ. of Portland student
Freshman Owen Klinger, 18, last seen a week ago
PORTLAND, Ore. - More than 100 volunteers gathered at Peninsula Park on Sunday to help search for a University of Portland student who has been missing for a week.
Volunteers were given the last known photo of freshman Owen Klinger, 18, and a list of items he might have had on him, KGW-TV reported.
The volunteers also searched Northgate Park, University Park and Overlook Park, as well as nearby areas. But no new leads were reported.
Klinger told his roommates he was going to a lacrosse team meeting, but never showed up. He withdrew money from an ATM, then his phone went dark and was still off as of Sunday, according to friends of the family.
