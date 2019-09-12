News

More National Guard firefighting training funds advance

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 02:51 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 02:51 PM PDT

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Thursday that the Senate Appropriations Committee included $8.5 million in the Department of Defense appropriations bill to train National Guard members to fight wildfires. 

The funding is a $1.5 million increase over last year and the previous year, when Merkley first secured the additional resources to fight wildfires across the West. The bill passed out of committee Thursday.

“You can’t fight a fire without firefighters—and as we saw during previous years’ devastating fire seasons, shortages of trained firefighters can put a huge squeeze on fire suppression efforts at the very moment when they are most needed,” Merkley said in a news release. 

We know that the men and women of our National Guard are brave, disciplined, and committed to protecting our communities. Getting them trained up early will mean more people fighting these huge fires more quickly, and with additional funding, Oregonians and communities across the West will be safer during fire season.

Between fiscal years 2018 and 2020, Merkley has secured $22.5 million for training National Guard members to combat wildfires, according to his office. In Oregon, the funding this past fire season allowed training for 355 members to assist with wildfire fighting.

The next step for the bill is a full Senate vote, eventually merging with a counterpart bill from the  House in order to be passed by both houses and signed into law.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

News
Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Sports
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

News
The worst backseat drivers
cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com

The worst backseat drivers

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3