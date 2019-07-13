Missing NW Bend man, 91, found safe

Jerome Jewett (Photo provided by Bend Police Dept.)

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Second incident in 7 months)

A 91-year-old man who walked away from his northwest Bend home Friday night and had a history of doing so and getting lost was found Saturday morning by a resident on a back porch of a home nearly five miles away, police said. It was his second such walk and search in seven months.

Police had issued a public alert Saturday morning for citizens to be on the lookout for Jerome Jewett, who was reported missing by his family around 1:30 a.m., Sgt. Rob Emerson said. He last was seen in the 1200 block of Northwest Hartford Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

"Jewett has been known to cover a substantial distance and has been previously found in the northwest area of Bend," Emerson wrote in a news release.

And indeed, around 9:30 a.m., a citizen found Jewett on his back porch in the 600 block of Northwest Broken Arrow Road, about 4 1/2 miles to the north. He was not injured and was returned to his home, Emerson said.

Jewett also walked away from his home last December, prompting an extensive search and public alert until he was found by a citizen as he sat along Mount Washington Drive.