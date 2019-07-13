News

Missing NW Bend man, 91, found safe

Found on a back porch; second time in 7 months

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 12:44 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 03:11 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Second incident in 7 months)

A 91-year-old man who walked away from his northwest Bend home Friday night and had a history of doing so and getting lost was found Saturday morning by a resident on a back porch of a home nearly five miles away, police said. It was his second such walk and search in seven months.

Police had issued a public alert Saturday morning for citizens to be on the lookout for Jerome Jewett, who was reported missing by his family around 1:30 a.m., Sgt. Rob Emerson said. He last was seen in the 1200 block of Northwest Hartford Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

"Jewett has been known to cover a substantial distance and has been previously found in the northwest area of Bend," Emerson wrote in a news release.

And indeed, around 9:30 a.m., a citizen found Jewett on his back porch in the 600 block of Northwest Broken Arrow Road, about 4 1/2 miles to the north. He was not injured and was returned to his home, Emerson said.

Jewett also walked away from his home last December, prompting an extensive search and public alert until he was found by a citizen as he sat along Mount Washington Drive. 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

News
Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Economy
Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

News
On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

News
Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

News
On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8

News
Fire tears through 2 Madras mobile homes

Fire tears through 2 Madras mobile homes

News
On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7