Meet Buck, OSP's new K-9 partner to catch poachers

This dog can help solve fish and wildlife crimes

  KTVZ.COM news sources

Sep 02, 2019

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 04:50 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon State Police this week introduces to the public its first-ever wildlife detection K-9, Buck, the result of a partnership with the Oregon Wildlife Federation.

The 3-year-old Labrador has an official title: "OSP Fish & Wildlife Conservation K-9." Buck and Wolcott work out of the OSP's Springfield Area Command but can be deployed anywhere in Oregon, as needed, to help solve fish and wildlife crimes.

Buck and his handler recently graduated from a specialized training academy in Indiana.

Buck has been trained for three tasks, including to track humans, including lost or missing people, poachers or trespassers. He can also detect the scent of wildlife species he's been trained on, such as deer and waterfowl. He also can help in area searches to locate anything associated with human scent or a firearm.

The Oregon Wildlife Federation partnered with OSP to purchase Buck in November 2018. The foundation also is sponsoring his training equipment and upkeep.

You can see Buck in action and some other recent OWF projects at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNpsAXOgg9w. And you can find out how you can help support OSP's K-9 program at http://myowf.org/donate.

