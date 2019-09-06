MBSEF hosts "Thrilla Cyclocross Series"

MBSEF Thrilla Cyclocross Series gets underway

BEND, Ore. - It's time for the 2019 MBSEF Thrilla Cyclocross Series at the Athletic Club of Bend. The five-week event began Thursday night and continues each Thursday for four more weeks.

The five-week cyclocross series is a form of bicycle racing. It's about a 1- to 2-mile long course, and racers try to complete as many laps as possible in either a 30 or 45 minutes time frame.

According to MBSEF's financial development and events director, Molly Cogswell-Kelley, the course features a variety of terrain like pavement, wooded trails, grass, steep hills and obstacles that force a rider to get off their bike and carry it over or around the obstacle, then get back on.

Anyone who is at least 12 years old can race. Any experience level is welcome.

"Anyone can do it -- there're no rocks, it's not super-technical, and they are short laps," Cogswell-Kelley said. "Everyone is very nice out on the trail, so I think the environment is very inviting for everyone and especially in that first race. People know that there are all different levels out there."

There are over 20 categories offered for riders, with categories 4 and 5 being the beginner level.

Different experience levels mean it's an inclusive environment.

Dr. Tad Hodgert with Masters of Dentistry has been participating in cyclocross races for about a decade. Before this event officially became "Thrilla Cyclocross," it took place at his house in 2002.

Hodgert said the race is like a bunch of 12-year-olds riding their bikes for fun.

"It's fun, it's playful, and the speeds are relatively slow, so as skill based as it is, it's not physically threatening...It's fun and playful," Hodgert said. "It comes with a social group and I would invite everybody to come down to Thrilla and just count the smiles. We have to find something playful that we love doing, or we get old -- and none of us want to get old. I'm not getting old. I'm having fun!"

Participants are required to register with the Oregon Bike Racing Association. You can do that on their website ahead of time or at the event.

Races will start at 5:15 and 6 p.m. every Thursday it takes place at the Athletic Club of Bend. More information at: http://www.mbsef.org/events/mbsef-thrilla-cyclocross-series.

Online registration is available at: http://obra.org/schedule

Day of race registration begins at 2:30 p.m. under the MBSEF tent and closes 30 minutes before the start of each race.

For more info, contact molly@mbsef.org or go to www.mbsef.org.