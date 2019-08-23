News

Matsutake mushroom season opens soon

Eager pickers need to wait until after Labor Day

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 01:58 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:58 PM PDT

Matsutake Mushroom season about to begin

BEND, Ore. - The U.S. Forest Service is warning you to wait just a little over one more week to pick an early-growing mushroom.

Matsutake mushrooms are sprouting up earlier than normal, thanks in part to damp conditions. It's illegal to pick them, however, until after Labor Day, when the season opens.

"There's really no need to pick them out of season -- and when you do that, you can affect the ecology of the mushroom and reduce the chances of people having them in the future," Deschutes National Forest Public Affairs Officer Jean Nelson-Dean said Friday.

The Matsutake mushroom season runs through Nov. 3.

Here's Friday's news release from the Deschutes National Forest, with all the details:

Four national forests in Oregon will open the 2019 commercial harvest season for Matsutake mushrooms following Labor Day Weekend.

 

Matsutake mushroom season opens on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette national forests. The 2019 season runs from September 3 to November 3, 2019.

 

A commercial permit must be purchased to pick any Matsutake mushroom on National Forests that is harvested for resale. Permits cost $200 for the 62-day season, $100 for a half season permit (valid for 31 consecutive days) or $8 per day with a three-day minimum purchase (picking days do not need to be consecutive). Harvesters must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid ID in to purchase a permit.

 

The Chemult, Chiloquin and Crescent Ranger District Offices will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 3 for permit sales. Regular office hours are Monday-Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Chemult Ranger District, 110500 Hwy 97 North, Chemult, OR; and 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Crescent Ranger District, 136471 Hwy 97 North, Crescent, OR.

 

Permits also are available at other ranger district offices on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua, and Willamette national gorests.

 

Each purchase of a permit includes information and a map of areas open to harvest. The permit is NOT valid on state or private property. Areas closed to harvest include Crater Lake National Park, Newberry National Volcanic Monument, HJ Andrews Experimental Forest, and Research Natural Areas, Wilderness areas, Oregon Cascades Recreation Area (OCRA), campgrounds and other posted closed areas.

 

The Forest Service requires commercial harvesters to have written permission from the agency to camp on any National Forest lands, except in designated camping areas. A campground for commercial harvesters opens September 3 at Little Odell Mushroom Camp near Crescent Lake, OR. The Crescent Ranger District manages the camp. Site occupancy allows up to 8 persons and 2 vehicles. There are fire pits, however no other services are provided. For more information about the Little Odell Mushroom Camp, you can contact Crescent Ranger District at 541-433-3200.

 

For more information about the Matsutake mushroom program, contact one of these participating Forest Service offices: Chemult Ranger District at 541-365-7001, Crescent Ranger District at 541-433-3200, Umpqua National Forest at 541-957-3200, or the Willamette National Forest at 541-225-6300. 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13