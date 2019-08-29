Market joins 'National Family Meals Month' effort

Workers at Bend's Newport Avenue Market raise their mitts in support of National Family Meals Month (Submitted photo)

BEND, Ore. - When the clock strikes 4 p.m., do you know what you're having for dinner? You're not alone. September is National Family Meals Month™, and Newport Avenue Market is part of a nationwide movement designed to inspire families to eat at home together more often during the month of September.

Numerous studies underscore the long-term health, academic, and societal benefits of consistently eating together as a family, yet, according to a 2013 Harris poll, only 30% of American families share dinner every night. In addition, recent research proves that people who frequently cook at home eat fewer and healthier calories.

And the National Family Meals Month™ movement works. Research from the 2016 campaign shows that 85% of shoppers said they acted after seeing the campaign. Further, 95% of those who saw the campaign on social media and/or email said that their consumption and/or shopping behavior changed.

"September is the perfect month to spotlight the benefits of family meals and start a conversation that encourages and inspires people to return to the kitchen," said Lauren Johnson, Newport Avenue Market's CEO. "Juggling the demands of modern life—school, sports, and jobs — can sabotage the best-laid plans for home-cooked meals. In addition to our commitment to public health overall, we want to have a hand in helping our community make wholesome meals together, at home, a modern family tradition."

Newport Avenue Market is committed to helping make shared meals at home fun and healthier by offering more solutions than ever before, giving customers the tools, they need to make one more family meal at home per week. Customers can utilize the following resources at https://newportavemarket.com/nfmm/.

We Believe in Family Meals

Newport Avenue Market's What's for Dinner Tuesday meals will be "taken over" for the month of September with meals that feed 4 people and can be prepared as a family. Whatever your family looks like, we encourage you to Raise Your Mitt to Commit™ to share one more meal together at least once each week in September. Eat, talk, put down the phones, and step away from our busy lives. Together.

Raise Your Mitt to Commit™ to One More Meal at Home per Week

Newport Avenue Market is encouraging the community to join the Family Meals Month™ movement by pledging to one more meal at home per week. Make it official, and shareable, by posting a selfie wearing your favorite oven mitt with the hashtag #webelieveinfamilymeals #familymealsmonth. Follow Newport Avenue Market on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to join the conversation this September.

About Family Meals Month™

As the voice of food retail, the Food Marketing Institute Foundation created Family Meals Month™ as a nationwide, annual event to raise awareness of the benefits of frequent family meals, while highlighting grocers and manufacturers with the support of community health organizations, as the solution for families to share one more meal at home per week.

About Newport Avenue Market

Since opening in 1976, Newport Avenue Market in Bend, Oregon, has been the number one choice of foodies in Central Oregon. A 100-percent employee-owned boutique grocer, Newport offers shoppers both mainstream and hard-to-find food items as well as kitchenware and unusual gifts. A 20-time winner of "Best Grocery Store" in Central Oregon by The Source Weekly's annual community poll, the market supports local producers and offers an expansive selection of high-quality, in-demand food and beverage items, including 500 varieties of craft beer. For more details, visit www.newportavemarket.com.