Fugitive sought in manhunt arrested east of Bend

DCSO: Man showed up at a home, asked to use phone

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 02:41 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:26 PM PDT

Manhunt east of Bend for kidnap assault suspect

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Wanted fugitive arrested; DCSO says he asked to use homeowner's phone)

An extensive manhunt for a Colorado fugitive wanted locally on kidnap and assault charges ended with his arrest Monday night after the man showed up at a nearby home and asked the homeowner if he could use the phone, officials said.

Michael David Young, 38, of Rangley, Colorado, was taken into custody by a Deschutes County sheriff’s detective shortly before 8 p.m. at a home on Bunchgrass Place, off Bradetich Loop, east of Eagle Road, Sgt. William Bailey said.

That’s not far from the area on Fletcher Lane where he jumped out of his minivan and ran from pursuing deputies in the afternoon, leaving behind his wife and young son unharmed, Sgt. William Bailey said.

Young asked the homeowner if he could use their phone, and the homeowner was aware of the manhunt and immediately notified law enforcement, Bailey said.

Around 1:10 p.m., Deschutes County 911 dispatchers got a call reporting a domestic dispute on Neff Road, east of Bend, where a woman was seen and heard screaming and trying to get out, but was grabbed by a man and pulled back inside, Bailey said.

About seven minutes later, two deputies saw the green 2000 Chevy Venture van pass them on Hamby Road -- and as it did, the passenger door was opened and slid closed again, Bailey said.

The driver, later identified as Young, drove away, heading south on Hamby, then west onto Fletcher Lane. Bailey said deputies tried to overtake the van and make a stop, but as they caught up to the van at the end of Fletcher Lane, Young got out and ran, leaving his 26-year-old wife and 2-year-old son safe inside.

Officials quickly identified the driver as Young, who was found to have three warrants out of Colorado for a weapons offense, burglary and domestic violence.

A unified command was set up and a search perimeter was quickly established, involving sheriff’s deputies, Bend police, Oregon State Police and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement, Bailey said. Two sheriff’s office K-9 teams and one from Bend police responded to assist, along with two drones, one from each agency.

Meanwhile, phone emergency alert was sent to nearly 200 subscribers to the Deschutes Emergency Alerts system within a one-mile radius of Fletcher Lane, warning residents what was going on and asking them to report any sightings.

An extensive search of the area did not find Young, so it was scaled back but continued with small teams Monday evening, along with detectives, Bailey said.

“This individual is wanted on some pretty serious charges, and so our first priority is community safety,” Bailey told NewsChannel 21 at the scene. While we are attempting to get him into custody, we also want to be mindful of our own safety and not rush into a building or a residence where he could be, and so we want to use all of our resources."

Along with the outstanding warrants, new charges he’ll face in Deschutes County include second-degree kidnap, felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), coercion, felon in possession of a firearm, violation of a restraining order, reckless endangering and reckless driving.

