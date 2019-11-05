News

Man who shut down Medicaid computers gets home detention

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A fired Hewlett-Packard Enterprise worker who shut down Oregon's Medicaid system computers as retaliation for losing his job was sentenced to a year of home detention.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 62-year-old Hossein Heydari also was sentenced Monday to 500-plus hours of community service and four years of federal probation.

Heydari apologized and said his actions resulted from an "irrational outburst." He pleaded guilty earlier to computer fraud.

Heydari, of Maryland, had worked for Hewlett-Packard for 16 years and was responsible for providing technical support for Oregon's Medicaid Management Information System.

On Oct. 14, 2016, Hewlett-Packard gave Heydari notice that he would be laid off.

Prosecutors say on Halloween 2016, Heydari intentionally shut down the Oregon Health Authority's Medicaid computers for a day.

Prosecutors say the Oregon Health Authority wasn't able to process services that day for 295 Medicaid recipients.

