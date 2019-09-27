Man shoots self during Portland airport police struggle

Scene at PDX Friday morning after officer-involved shooting (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say that a man shot and wounded himself during a struggle with a police officer at Portland International Airport early Friday and is expected to survive.

KATU-TV reports the man was shot at Friday morning and that the incident was initially reported at 5:20 a.m. as a disturbance at a baggage claim area.

Airport officials said shortly after 5 a.m., a Port of Portland Police officer contacted a man in the airport's baggage claim area, during which the man "produced a firearm and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, a shot was fired by the involved suspect. The officer did not fire his firearm."

Port of Portland spokeswoman Kama Simonds says the man was treated on scene and taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The officer also suffered a minor injury, but not from a gunshot.

The investigation prompted authorities to limit the airport's arrivals road to rideshares and taxis.