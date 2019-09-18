News

Man sentenced for stealing thousands from missing mom

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 08:28 AM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly 10 years after a Klamath County woman went missing, her son has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing thousands in Social Security benefits meant for her.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 64-year-old Theodore Kirk will spend 15 months in prison for stealing more than $30,000 in government funds in the name of his mother, Nadine Kirk.

Although Kirk does not face any charges related to his mother's death, U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane told him Sept. 6 that he would give him one week to reveal where his mother's remains were before he formally sentenced him. Kirk hasn't answered that question.

On Sept. 6, Kirk filed a suit in federal court against seven people related to his trial, including defense attorney Brian Butler and Klamath County Sheriff's deputy Nick Kennedy. Kirk filed a suit for $440 million claiming his civil rights were violated and that he was convicted for a crime he did not commit.

