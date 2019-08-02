Man's 'vague bomb threat' brings arrest, shuts downtown Bend streets

BEND, Ore. - A man overheard making a "vague bomb threat" to no one in particular in downtown Bend early Friday afternoon prompted his arrest and a brief lunch-hour closure of several streets while police checked the area, officers said.

Police rushed to the area around 12:30 p.m., when a caller to 911 reported overhearing a man making "kind of a vague bomb threat" who then walked into the Alexander Drake Building, a three-story office building on Northwest Franklin Avenue, Lt. Ken Mannix said.

"It sounds like he more or less was making them to himself, and was overheard," Mannix said.

The building houses the Social Security office, among others, but Mannix was unsure that played any role in what transpired.

The man then walked out of the building and was contacted by police and taken into custody and arrested about 15 to 20 minutes after the initial police call, Mannix said.

Officers closed stretches of Franklin Avenue, Hill Street and Lava Road while they secured the building and determined there was no threat to the public, Mannix said, adding that more information will be forthcoming.

It was the second bomb threat to close downtown Bend streets this week. A suspicious package was left on the steps of the Deschutes County Courthouse early Monday morning, around the time a phoned bomb threat was made, but no arrests have been made in that matter.

Asked if the man might be connected to that incident, Mannix said, "Obviously that's something we look into, but we don't believe they are related at all."

We'll have more information as it becomes available.