News

Redmond police ID man found dead in duplex fire

Say he was 60, a resident; no other details given

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 04:59 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 08:01 PM PDT

Redmond police identify man killed in fire

REDMOND, Ore. - (Update: Police ID resident who died; family member shares info)

Redmond police on Sunday released the name of a 60-year-old Redmond man whose body was found in his burning duplex last Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Curtis Chambers confirmed that Edward Walworth lived in the duplex in the 1500 block of Southwest Metolius Avenue.

However, Chambers did not provide any information on the cause of death or of the fire, only that the incident remains under investigation. He added that no further media releases are expected.

A family member told NewsChannel 21 at the duplex on Sunday that Walworth had been having health problems, including being on oxygen support, and lived with a woman and two children.

The woman and children were unharmed in the fire and are currently staying with other close friends and relatives, the family member said.

Officers and fire crews were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Southwest Metolius Avenue on a report of a house on fire, Chambers said earlier.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Puller said the first crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the front door and window of one side of the duplex.

He said firefighters entered the duplex, put out the fire and searched for victims, finding one person deceased.

A cat and dog were rescued from the duplex, having suffered smoke inhalation, and were revived by medics on the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, Chambers said Thursday, and continues to be investigated. Losses to the building and contents were estimated at $80,000.

The American Red Cross was notified to respond to the scene and assist those displaced by the fire.

Chambers said fire and police investigators remained at the scene for several hours. Pacific Power and an Oregon State Police investigator also provided assistance.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

News
On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

News
Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

News
Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

Health
9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

News
On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

News
9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

Pets
10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Economy
Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

News
On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

News
Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

News
On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7