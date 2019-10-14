Redmond police ID man found dead in duplex fire

Redmond police identify man killed in fire

REDMOND, Ore. - (Update: Police ID resident who died; family member shares info)

Redmond police on Sunday released the name of a 60-year-old Redmond man whose body was found in his burning duplex last Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Curtis Chambers confirmed that Edward Walworth lived in the duplex in the 1500 block of Southwest Metolius Avenue.

However, Chambers did not provide any information on the cause of death or of the fire, only that the incident remains under investigation. He added that no further media releases are expected.

A family member told NewsChannel 21 at the duplex on Sunday that Walworth had been having health problems, including being on oxygen support, and lived with a woman and two children.

The woman and children were unharmed in the fire and are currently staying with other close friends and relatives, the family member said.

Officers and fire crews were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Southwest Metolius Avenue on a report of a house on fire, Chambers said earlier.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Puller said the first crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the front door and window of one side of the duplex.

He said firefighters entered the duplex, put out the fire and searched for victims, finding one person deceased.

A cat and dog were rescued from the duplex, having suffered smoke inhalation, and were revived by medics on the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, Chambers said Thursday, and continues to be investigated. Losses to the building and contents were estimated at $80,000.

The American Red Cross was notified to respond to the scene and assist those displaced by the fire.

Chambers said fire and police investigators remained at the scene for several hours. Pacific Power and an Oregon State Police investigator also provided assistance.

Redmond firefighters said a cat and dog with smoke inhalation were rescued from duplex and revived by medics (Photos: Redmond Fire & Rescue)