News

Man police say fired gun at PDX pleads not guilty

By:

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 10:12 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:12 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The man who authorities say fired a gun at Portland International Airport last week has pleaded not guilty to the various charges he's facing.

KOIN reports that 31-year-old Deshawn Seamster faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon, assault of a public safety officer, interfering with a public safety officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Seamster shot himself with his own weapon Friday morning during a struggle with an officer inside a revolving door near the baggage claim area.

Seamster was sent to a hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound. He was arrested shortly afterward and made his first court appearance Monday.

