Man killed in St. Helens police chase ID'd

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 09:26 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 09:26 AM PDT

ST. HELENS, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified the man in Wednesday's police pursuit that ended with police using deadly force in St. Helens.

Oregon State Police Capt. Tim Fox confirmed Thursday that the deceased was 32-year-old Michael Veatch of Longview, Washington.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Veatch was reported to have used a gun to threaten someone at a St. Helens Chevron gas station around 5:30 a.m.

Police say he then fled the scene in his vehicle and his vehicle became disabled.

He then fled on foot. A St. Helens police officer used force against Veatch, officials said, and he died.

Veatch's partner, Savannah Eastman, said he died after being hit by a car. Police have not confirmed how Veatch died.

Veatch was connected to an April incident in which Brian Butts shot and killed Cowlitz County sheriff's Deputy Justin DeRosier. At the time, police also arrested Veatch and questioned him.

