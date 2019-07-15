Man killed at Tacoma immigration jail shot many times
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say an armed man who threw incendiary devices at an immigration detention center in Washington state died of multiple gunshot wounds after four police officers opened fire.
The Pierce County medical examiner's office said Monday that 69-year-old Willem Van Spronsen of Vashon Island was killed Saturday morning outside the privately run Tacoma Northwest Detention Center.
The shooting happened hours after a protest outside the facility, which is used by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to hold migrants pending deportation proceedings.
Police said Van Spronsen had a rifle, caused a vehicle to catch fire and attempted to ignite a large propane tank and set buildings on fire.
