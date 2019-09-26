News

Man gets 14 years for attempted murder of deputy

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man who was convicted of trying to kill a Marion County deputy during a botched jailbreak has been sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison.

The Statesman Journal reports 49-year-old Bradley Monical was convicted after a weeklong trial in which he represented himself. A jury convicted Monical Friday of attempted aggravated murder, second-degree assault, escape, assault of a public safety officer and strangulation.

While he was awaiting trial in Marion County on robbery and attempted murder charges, Monical and another inmate attacked Deputy Stacy Headrick during an early-morning escape attempt in November 2016.

Court records say they surprise-attacked Headrick and choked her while trying to grab her keys and radio.

Headrick was seriously injured during the attack and hospitalized.

Monical insisted he was not planning to kill Headrick.

